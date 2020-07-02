1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen

Coronavirus

by: Mikala McGhee (KTVI) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KTVI) — Stefina Rugal has seen a lot of the past century. She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Flu, and now COVID-19, and she says 2020 has been the craziest year she has experienced yet.

“I think there were easier times then than there is now. Now it’s a lot of fighting and it seems like disagreements and stuff like that and I don’t like that. Everything’s different and it’s strange to me,” she said.

Rugal turned 103-years-old on Monday – a woman who has shared a lot of laughs and a lot of joy. Despite these difficult times, she has found a way to stay in good spirits.

“I just think of good things, not bad things. I like my friends. I like my boyfriends,” she said. “I don’t know, I just like everybody. I’m not hateful.”

Sophie Fairman, the assistant executive director at Stillwater Senior Living, has been helping Rugal since she first moved in two years ago.

“She’s always just been my buddy. Every activity that she would come to she would always just be happy, laughing all the time. She’d get other people out there and going,” she said.

Fairman says Rugal’s smile, laughter, and how engaged she is with the people around her is inspiring. It was only right they celebrated her 103rd birthday together.

“She got a little neck pillow. She loves it. She had her cake and we sang to her. She had a good time,” Fairman said. “Oh, and we put a big sign in the courtyard that said ‘Stefina turned 103.'”

Rugal’s son, Ronald, normally flies in from California to celebrate his mother’s birthday, but since COVID-19 ruined those plans, he sent his love from afar through a sweet video.

Some of Rugal’s favorite memories are with her son and late husband, who she was married to for 63 years. Fairman says that Rugal frequently talks about the two and can tell how genuine their love was. She feels that’s one reason why she has lived such a long and happy life.

“She always talks about her husband, mostly about how he looked,” Fairman said. “She keeps pictures of him when they were younger in her room. You can tell she has just been genuinely happy and not because of material things.”

Rugal also talked about the long walks she use to take when she was younger. She said she would walk at least one mile a day to enjoy the fresh air and get her body moving.

“I think if you live a good, healthy life and be good to people, like people, be kind to people…I think that you’ll get a long good with everybody. I do,” she said.

The last bit of advice Rugal left us all with as we ended out conversation was this: stay calm, stay home, and just take it easy.

