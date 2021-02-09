103 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 187 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6%. It was the fewest number of new cases in a single day since November 3 (69).

County officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,034. Officials say the deaths occurred between January 24 and February 3.

Officials say 398 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 89 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 29 (319).

According to the health department, the region has 38% available hospital capacity, and 31% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
 Male under 10
6Female 10-19
5Male 10-19
12Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
6Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
103TOTAL NEW CASES

