103 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 187 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6%. It was the fewest number of new cases in a single day since November 3 (69).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,034. Officials say the deaths occurred between January 24 and February 3.

Officials say 398 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 89 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 29 (319).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 38% available hospital capacity, and 31% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: