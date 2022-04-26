ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials also reported 296 regional COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, including 24 in an ICU.

The county is now averaging 671 new cases per day over the past week.

Earlier this week, Monroe County Director of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said most of those testing positive have had mild symptoms, or been asymptomatic.

“The rise in cases here has not led to a rise in hospitalizations … yet,” he said. “We don’t want to overly alarm the public about something that may not be that significant yet, based on what we’re seeing.”

As of Monday, 72 percent of the county’s population had completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.