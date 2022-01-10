$100 vaccine incentive in Rochester for kids 5-11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for the 5-11 age group in the form of a $100 gift cards alongside three new vaccination sites Monday.

Under the pediatric vaccine incentive, the first 250 participants who receive their first and second dose of the shot will be granted a total of $100 to be provided to the parent accompanying each child.

“Pediatric cases of COVID are on the rise and the best defense is the safe and effective

COVID-19 vaccine,” Bello said.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Appointments can be made online. All clinics will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations and dates below. These clinics will only administer doses to individuals ages 5 to 11: