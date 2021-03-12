100 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1 new death, 1.5% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 110 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported one additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,174. The date the death occurred was March 6.

Officials say 153 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in an ICU.

It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since November 12 (150).

According to the health department, the region has 42% available hospital capacity, and 38% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
1Male under 10
8Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
13Female in 30s
3Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
100TOTAL NEW CASES

