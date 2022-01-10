10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites opening

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday ten additional SUNY campuses will be opening COVID-19 test sites the week of January 11.

Governor Hochul stressed the importance of utilizing state resources as coronavirus cases surge in the press release.

“We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters, and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”

Starting on January 11 the following sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JUST IN: SUNY Brockport, Geneseo among new state testing sites to launch this week.



Brockport site opens this Wednesday at 8:30a, Geneseo site opens Tuesday at 8:30a.@News_8 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) January 10, 2022

Starting on January 13 the following sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins. More information about the sites can be found here.