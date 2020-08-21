10 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 12 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Thursday.

This latest update marks 10 straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county, the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11.

To date, officials report 5,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 12 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 5,031 cases, 40 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 144,049 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 139,018 coming back negative.

At this time 2,723 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 173 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 338 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,404 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

From the Monroe County Department of Public Health:

“The 60 RIT students who tested positive for COVID-19 are not included in our “Confirmed Cases” because these tests were conducted before they arrived in Monroe County and they have either completed their quarantine period or are in the process of doing so. New cases involving students will be included in our reporting.“

The age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: