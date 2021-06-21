10 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths, 0.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

With the pandemic increasingly improving locally, officials from the health department say they will no longer send daily updates, with the next update scheduled to be released on Monday June 28, 2021.

The health department also released an update from the weekend Monday, with 14 new cases reported Saturday and just three new cases Sunday. Three new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday was the county’s fewest-single day increase since March 17, 2020 — just six days after the county’s first confirmed case in the beginning of the pandemic.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The county is now averaging 16 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.6%.

County officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,326. Officials say the deaths occurred between May 7 and June 11.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 53 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 10 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 408,097 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 440,578 have received at least one dose — 59.3% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: