1 out of every 5 active COVID-19 cases in Wayne County are among children

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — One out of every five active COVID-19 cases in Wayne County are among children, officials from Wayne County Public Health announced Friday.

County officials reported nine new cases Friday, bringing Wayne’s to-date total to 5,476.

Officials say of Wayne County’s 5,476 cases, 5,349 have resolved/recovered, 74 cases remain active — 20% of which are children — and 53 people in the county have died from COVID-19.

Officials say there are currently three people hospitalized with COVID-19 countywide.

To date, Wayne County Public Health has administered 11,741 first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,296 people have been fully vaccinated through WCPH clinics.