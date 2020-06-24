1 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 33 new confirmed cases, 89 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 265 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 3,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 33 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,425 cases, 89 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 67,172 tests with 63,747 coming back negative.

At this time 575 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 227 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 436 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,724 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.