1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 22 new cases, 36 hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 286 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday’s update, Monroe County had gone three straight days without a coronavirus death.

To date, officials report 4,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 22 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,621 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 118,214 tests with 113,593 coming back negative.

At this time 2,725 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 257 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 376 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,959 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

0Female under 10
0Male under 10
0Female 10-19
0Male 10-19
7Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
0Male in his 40s
0Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
0Female in her 70s
0Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
0Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
22TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss