1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 22 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 286 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday’s update, Monroe County had gone three straight days without a coronavirus death.
To date, officials report 4,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 22 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 4,621 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 118,214 tests with 113,593 coming back negative.
At this time 2,725 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 257 are in isolation.
Officials say there are 376 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,959 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.
The ages of the new cases is as follows:
|0
|Female under 10
|0
|Male under 10
|0
|Female 10-19
|0
|Male 10-19
|7
|Female in her 20s
|3
|Male in his 20s
|3
|Female in her 30s
|3
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Female in her 40s
|0
|Male in his 40s
|0
|Female in her 50s
|1
|Male in his 50s
|2
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|0
|Female in her 70s
|0
|Male in his 70s
|0
|Female in her 80s
|0
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|22
|TOTAL NEW CASES