1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 22 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 286 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday. Prior to Wednesday’s update, Monroe County had gone three straight days without a coronavirus death.

To date, officials report 4,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 22 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,621 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 118,214 tests with 113,593 coming back negative.

At this time 2,725 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 257 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 376 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,959 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: