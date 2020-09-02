1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 7 new confirmed cases, 17 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one new COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Monroe County, raising the to-date death toll from the virus at 293, up from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 5,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 7 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 17 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 158,087 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 152,868 coming back negative.

At this time 2,048 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 339 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 312 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,962 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: