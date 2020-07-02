1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 40 new confirmed cases, 73 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 273 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 3,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 40 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,674 cases, 73 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 74,557 tests with 70,874 coming back negative.

At this time 797 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 301 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 500 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,901 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.