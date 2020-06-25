1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 38 new confirmed cases, 83 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 266 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 3,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,463 cases, 83 people are hospitalized and 10 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 67,914 tests with 64,451 coming back negative.

At this time 625 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 243 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 451 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,746 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.