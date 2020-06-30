1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 33 new confirmed cases, 76 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 271 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 33 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,602 cases, 76 people are hospitalized and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 72,486 tests with 68,884 coming back negative.

At this time 768 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 300 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 486 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,845 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.