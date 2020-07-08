1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 33 new confirmed cases, 65 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 277 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up by one from last official count Tuesday.

Officials report there have been 3,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 33 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,847 cases, 65 people are hospitalized and five of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 81,976 tests with 78,129 coming back negative.

At this time 911 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 303 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 433 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,137 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.