1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 32 new confirmed cases, 71 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 272 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 3,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,634 cases, 71 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 73,513 tests with 69,870 coming back negative.

At this time 768 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 305 are in isolation.

Officials say there are XXX active cases in Monroe County, and XXX have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.