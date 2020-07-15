1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 32 new confirmed cases, 65 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 277 reported COVID-19 deaths, up one from last official count Tuesday. Wednesday’s update breaks the streak of six days in a row of no coronavirus deaths in Monroe County.

Officials report there have been 4,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,091 cases, 65 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 90,789 tests with 86,698 coming back negative.

At this time 1,067 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 299 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 421 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,392 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: