1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 29 new confirmed cases, 75 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 270 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday. This comes after two days of no reported deaths.

To date, officials report 3,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,569 cases, 75 people are hospitalized and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 71,431 tests with 67,862 coming back negative.

At this time 760 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 283 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 469 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,830 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.