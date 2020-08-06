1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 27 new cases, 36 hospitalized

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 287 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 4,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,648 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 119,812 tests with 115,164 coming back negative.

At this time 2,825 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 279 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 396 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,965 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

0Female under 10
0Male under 10
1Female 10-19
0Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
7Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
0Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
0Female in her 70s
0Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
27TOTAL NEW CASES

