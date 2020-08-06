1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 27 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 287 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 4,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,648 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 119,812 tests with 115,164 coming back negative.

At this time 2,825 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 279 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 396 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,965 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: