1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 25 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one new COVID-19 death reported in Monroe County Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 289.

To date, officials report 4,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 25 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,783 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 126,984 tests with 122,201 coming back negative.

At this time 2,998 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 276 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 388 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,106 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: