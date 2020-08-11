1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 25 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one new COVID-19 death reported in Monroe County Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 289.

To date, officials report 4,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 25 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,783 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 126,984 tests with 122,201 coming back negative.

At this time 2,998 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 276 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 388 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,106 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
3Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
 Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
3Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
 Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
25TOTAL NEW CASES

