1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was 1 new COVID-19 death reported Thursday in Monroe County, raising the to-date death toll from the virus to 294, from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 5,249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 20 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 159,409 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 154,183 coming back negative.

At this time 2,169 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 322 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 292 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,641 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
5Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
3Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
1Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

