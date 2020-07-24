1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases, 58 hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one new COVID-19 death in Monroe County reported Friday, bringing the county’s total to date to 281.

To date, officials report 4,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,324 cases, 58 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

1Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
6Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
1Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
1Non-Binary in 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss