1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases, 58 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one new COVID-19 death in Monroe County reported Friday, bringing the county’s total to date to 281.

To date, officials report 4,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,324 cases, 58 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: