1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases, 57 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 280 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County to date, up by one from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 4,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,246 cases, 57 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

Female under 10 Male under 10 Female 10-19 2 Male 10-19 6 Female in her 20s 3 Male in his 20s 5 Female in her 30s 2 Male in his 30s 2 Female in her 40s Male in his 40s 1 Female in her 50s Male in his 50s Female in her 60s 1 Male in his 60s Female in her 70s Male in his 70s 1 Female in her 80s Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 23 TOTAL NEW CASES

