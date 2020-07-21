1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases, 57 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 280 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County to date, up by one from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 4,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,246 cases, 57 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
 Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
6Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
5Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

