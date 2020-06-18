1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 21 new confirmed cases, 117 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 255 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 3,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,302 cases, 117 people are hospitalized and 14 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 61,861 tests with 58,559 coming back negative.

At this time 480 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 218 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 450 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,597 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.