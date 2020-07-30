1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 17 new cases, 37 hospitalizations

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 284 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up by one from last official count Wednesday. This comes after four straight days of zero virus deaths in the county.

To date, officials report 4,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,454 cases, 37 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — 37 hospitalizations is the lowest number for Monroe County since March 29 (32).

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 109,646 tests with 105,192 coming back negative.

At this time 2,303 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 215 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 349 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,821 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
 Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
17TOTAL NEW CASES

