1 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 17 new cases, 37 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 284 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up by one from last official count Wednesday. This comes after four straight days of zero virus deaths in the county.

To date, officials report 4,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,454 cases, 37 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — 37 hospitalizations is the lowest number for Monroe County since March 29 (32).

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 109,646 tests with 105,192 coming back negative.

At this time 2,303 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 215 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 349 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,821 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: