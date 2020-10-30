1 COVID-19 related death at DeMay Living Center, increase in cases

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A resident at the DeMay Living Center has died due to COVID-19 related complications as the nursing home sees another increase in cases this week.

The Wayne County Public Health Department reported the living facility is now seeing 85 active cases — that’s up from 61 reported earlier this week.

A statement from Wayne County Public Health:

Wayne County is currently seeing a rise in its daily positivity rate of cases. This increase in cases are not just in nursing homes, but are also community driven cases and can end up putting our most vulnerable at risk. Our current positivity rate for the last 7 days (as a rolling average) is 3.7%. Wayne County Public Health would like to remind residents how critical it is that they continue with social distancing habits, wearing masks, and using frequent and proper hygiene habits as a vital contribution to the ongoing fight against spreading COVID-19.

Wayne County has seen 513 positive cases of coronavirus, 126 cases remain active.