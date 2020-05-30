0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Saturday, 2,852 confirmed cases, 189 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Saturday, keeping the toll at 218, from last official count Friday.

To date, officials report 2,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 44 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,852 cases, 189 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up two from Friday.

To date, Monroe County has received 40,070 tests with 37,218 coming back negative.

At this time 921 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 345 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 985 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,649 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.