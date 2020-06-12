Two straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 24 new confirmed cases, 147 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, Monroe County’s death toll from the virus remains at 247, the same from last official count Thursday and Wednesday, as the region has gone two straight days without a coronavirus fatality reported.

To date, officials report 3,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 24 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,200 cases, 147 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time 535 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 222 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 861 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,092 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.