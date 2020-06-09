0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 23 new confirmed cases, 169 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Tuesday, leaving the total at Monday’s official count of 239.

To date, officials report 3,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 23 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,133 cases, 169 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

To date, Monroe County has received 51,445 test results with 48,363 coming back negative.

At this time 602 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 217 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 866 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,028 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.