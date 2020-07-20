0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 19 new confirmed cases, 60 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monday, leaving the local virus death toll at 279 to date.
To date, officials report 4,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 4,223 cases, 60 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 97,305 tests with 93,082 coming back negative.
At this time 1,375 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 251 are in isolation.
Officials say there are currently 379 active cases and 3,565 have recovered.
Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|3
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|3
|Female in her 20s
|2
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Female in her 30s
|1
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Female in her 40s
|1
|Male in his 40s
|4
|Female in her 50s
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|19
|TOTAL NEW CASES