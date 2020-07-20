0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 19 new confirmed cases, 60 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monday, leaving the local virus death toll at 279 to date.

To date, officials report 4,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,223 cases, 60 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 97,305 tests with 93,082 coming back negative.

At this time 1,375 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 251 are in isolation.

Officials say there are currently 379 active cases and 3,565 have recovered.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: