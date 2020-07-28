0 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 12 new cases, lowest hospitalization rate since March 29

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Monday, marking three straight days of no virus deaths in the county.

To date, officials report 4,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 12 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,413 cases, 41 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — 41 hospitalizations is the lowest number for Monroe County since March 29.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 107,481 tests with 103,068 coming back negative.

At this time 2,130 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 222 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 360 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,770 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
 Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
3Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
1Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
 Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
12TOTAL NEW CASES

