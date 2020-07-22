0 new COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 38 new confirmed cases, 55 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 280 from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 4,284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,284 cases, 55 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 99,436 tests with 95,152 coming back negative.

At this time 1,6090 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 260 are in isolation.

Officials say there are currently 382 active cases and 3,622 have recovered.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: