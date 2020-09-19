0.89% of coronavirus tests in NYS positive

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-high number of test results — 110,444 — were reported to New York State Friday. Yesterday, 0.89% of test results reported to New York State were positive.

“When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day – we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day,” Governor Cuomo said. “Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it’s going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-11)

Patients Newly Admitted – 61

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 144 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)

Total Discharges – 76,101 (+65

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 25,425

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.5% 0.8% Central New York 1.2% 1.6% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.5% Long Island 1.1% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.4% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.4% 0.4% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.5% 1.2% 0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 986 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 449,038 confirmed cases in New York State.

Friday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,425.