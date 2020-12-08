Your questions answered about the COVID vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we await the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine is answering some of the prevailing questions about the pandemic remedy.

How does it work?

“The vaccine essentially is the RNA instructions for make spike protein wrapped in a very thin layer of fat then suspended in saline solution,” explained Dr. Harp. “After injection into muscle tissue in the upper arm the mRNA is taken up by specialist immune cells which follow its instructions to make the spike protein just as they would do if they had become infected with the actual virus. The spike protein is recognized as foreign by the immune system, which mounts an attack against it. Immune memory is also laid down, preparing the body to mount a swift response if it encounters the actual coronavirus.”

For more information on vaccine types and how they work, go to: https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE/yzdpxqxnwvx/

How effective is it?

“The specific effectiveness we are talking about is whether the vaccine prevents someone from getting the disease,” noted Dr. Harp. “It is about 95 percent after testing it on 42,000 people, about half of whom got the experimental vaccine and the rest a placebo. In total, 170 people fell ill with COVID-19. Only eight of them were in the vaccine group; 162 had received the placebo. So around five percent of cases were in the vaccine group, which is where the 95 percent figure comes from. That is a very healthy number. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it would be happy with 50 percent. We don’t know yet whether it prevents someone from spreading it if they are in the 5 percent who are not protected against getting it.”

Is it equally effective in children, older adults, and other more vulnerable groups?

“Trial participants were aged 16 up to 85, and the efficacy in people over 65 was 94 percent,” said Dr. Harp. “The vaccine hasn’t been tested in people aged over 85. The vaccine also appears to be equally effective regardless of recipients’ sex and ethnicity. It has been tested extensively in people who have already had the virus and doesn’t cause any ill effects. It has also been tested in people with ‘stable’ chronic conditions including diabetes, cancer, and well-managed HIV. Their response was as good as anyone else’s. The vaccine hasn’t been tested on pregnant women or children under 12.”

How is it administered? And who will administer it?

“By injection in the upper arm like flu, with a booster three weeks later,” Dr. Harp said. “The vaccine requires storage at minus 70 degrees Celsius, possible right now only in hospitals, not offices. So it’s likely hospitals will administer it when vaccination starts, although eventually it will be available in other places.”

What are the side effects?

“The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, and an independent data monitoring committee reported no serious safety concerns,” Dr. Harp said. “The worst side effects were mild fatigue in 4 percent of recipients and headaches in 2 percent of recipients after the second dose. Other side effects were pain at the injection site and muscle pain. These are common reactions you would have with any vaccination. Older adults reported fewer and milder side effects.”

How long until it produces immunity? And how long does the immunity last?

“The trial began assessing immunity seven days after the second shot,” explained Dr. Harp. “We know that protective immunity builds up within four weeks of the first dose, but it appears to develop earlier than that. Further details will be published soon. It’s hard to say at this point how long immunity will last, because the clinical trials weren’t set up to answer that question, and they only began dispensing second doses of the vaccine four months ago. It will become clearer as the volunteers continue to be monitored. Most experts predict that people will need annual boosters, like our current flu shot, at worst.”

For more information go to:

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2261805-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

or ask your primary health clinician.