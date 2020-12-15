Will you get the COVID vaccine? Why our doctor says you should

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in New York many people are grappling with a decision whether or not to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, the Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available,” said Dr. Fogarty. “The tools we’ve had to date, are the ‘non-pharmacologic intervention’ — covering your mouth and nose with a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and excellent handwashing to help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. Vaccination, or immunization, is considered a pharmacologic intervention. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following the CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.”

Vaccine hesitancy refers to a delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite the availability of vaccine services. Dr. Fogarty stressed that the FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In recent years we have seen vaccine hesitancy with measles.

Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection – either from a previous infection or vaccination – that it is unlikely a virus or bacteria can spread and cause disease. As a result, everyone within the community is protected even if some people don’t have any protection themselves. “The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity varies by disease,” Dr. Fogarty said. “We do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19.”

