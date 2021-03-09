Will the vaccines protect us from COVID variants?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed COVID-19 variants and the efficacy of the vaccines in protecting us from them Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Coronavirus variants continue to appear all over the world. What is the current status?

The development of COVID-19 variants is expected, just as we have variants in the flu virus, and in other types of infectious organisms. Many times variants are less powerful than the original, but some can make the virus more powerful. There are multiple COVID-19 variants worldwide and several in the United States. Some of the variants in the U.S. have arrived from other countries, and some have developed within the United States.

Why are we concerned about variants?

In the U.S. we are particularly concerned about variant B 1.1.7, commonly called the “UK variant,” which is more infectious than the original coronavirus, and B 1.351, commonly called the “South Africa variant,” which is more infectious and seems able to resist some of the immunity provided by our current vaccines. By infectious we mean able to be transmitted from one person to another.

How prevalent are the variants?

The B 1.1.7 variant is by far the most common variant in the U.S. It is projected to become the main type of coronavirus in the US within a month.

What information do we have about vaccine efficacy against the variants?

The three vaccines currently approved in the US seem to be effective against the B 1.1.7 variant. They appeared to have decreased effectiveness against the B 1.351 variant.

How are we responding?

The CDC and other groups are tracking the original COVID-19 virus and the variants. Vaccine manufacturers are looking into ways to boost or augment immunity. Current research trials involve several strategies including giving a third dose of the original vaccine to people who are already immunized, giving a vaccine booster targeted at variants to people who are already immunized, and using a new vaccine directed at both the original and variant varieties to people who have not been immunized. The immune response and ability to protect against infection will be studied for each strategy.

What does this mean for us practically?

We do not know yet what the best way will be to respond to the variants. It will probably take several months to determine this. In the meantime, because the variants create risks for increased transmission and decreased immune response, our best response is to continue the safe practices which are known to decreased transmission; handwashing, sanitation, masking, distancing and staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated as soon as it is offered to us.