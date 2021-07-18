Steuben County to host back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early August for children as they go back to school.

The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Health Education Center in Corning on Wednesday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic. Registration is preferred at

www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

The clinic is open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in New York State, and is the perfect time for students to get protected for the new school year. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination, and those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“CCC has been a wonderful partner throughout the pandemic, offering opportunities for COVID testing,

help from nursing students, and vaccine clinics,” Public Health Director Darlene Smith said. “We hope

our eligible population who is getting ready to return to schools of all levels this fall will benefit from this

clinic.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes

after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for

vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19

test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.