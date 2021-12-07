“Show and a Shot” helps kids get the COVID vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s an easy and fun way for your child ages 5-11 to get the COVID vaccine.

TYKEs Theatre and Rochester Regional Health are collaborating for a vaccine clinic they’re calling “Show and a Shot” this Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, at the Jewish Community Center in Brighton. The clinic is free and will be held from 9:00 a.m. to Noon each day.

TYKEs Theatre founder Freyda Schneider said the idea is to help children who might be scared to get the COVID vaccine to be more at ease. “For kids ages 5-11 who may possibly feel a small bit of anxiety or nervousness about getting a shot, as some kids feel, we thought maybe we could create kind of a warm, relaxing atmosphere with a little bit of fun,” she said Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise. “When children come to the JCC for their COVID vaccination our TYKEs actors will be on hand to supplement their experience with costumed characters and puppets, activities, games, small crafts, stickers, and a Certificate of Bravery – good for one free TYKEs show with no expiration date so that kids feel like they’ve gotten their shot and they’ve also gotten a little bit of entertainment as well.”

Dr. Larry Denk, the Medical Director for the Rochester General Pediatric Associates, is excited about the collaboration. “I think this is a great idea, a creative way to encourage vaccination that the Jewish Community Center is doing and in the spirit of community they have opened it to everybody,” he said. “You don’t have to be a JCC member so I think it’s wonderful. This is a safe and effective vaccine and now that we have a safe and effective vaccine with children in this age group it’s critical that we get them vaccinated. It’s such a contagious virus that virtually everyone is going to get it. So, yeah, some people will have a minor infection but when everyone gets an infection with even a small chance of it being severe then it’s going to add up to a lot of people and if it’s your child who has the severe infection it won’t feel very rare or unusual to your family.”

Dr. Denk had this message for Moms and Dads who may be hesitant to let their children get the COVID vaccine. “The science around vaccines and how they are studied in children and adults is solid. It’s been very successful for years and years. And as you know the dose in children is quite a bit lower than the dose for teenagers and adults and that’s a result of how they were studied so they won’t get as much of a reaction as they would if they had gotten the adult dose.”

The vaccine clinic is free but you must register. Go to TYKEsTheatre.org to register and get more information.