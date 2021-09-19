Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster.

In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters.

“Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the Delta variant, while others have not,” an FDA briefing document states.

Comirnaty, which refers to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity.

Data submitted to the FDA by Pfizer break down side effects experienced after the boosters. Pfizer asked its trial participants to submits their symptoms using an electronic diary.

The company said injection site pain was the most common side effect.

Pfizer said most side effects lasted up to two days.

It said severe side effects were rarely reported but when they were, it was severe fatigue and muscle pain. Trial participants ages 18 to 55 were the most likely to report any side effects.

Other side effects felt less frequently were chills and new/worsened joint pain.

Several studies supporting boosters have been conducted in Israel, something the FDA also took note of saying US-based studies “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population.”

The FDA said data available to them showed the vaccines were still effective in preventing severe illness.