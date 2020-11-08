Ontario County sees 27 new coronavirus cases

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 27 new coronavirus cases in Ontario County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 788.

Among the 27 new cases, 15 residents in Victor, five in Geneva, two in Shortsville, one in Canandaigua, one in Farmington, one in Canandaigua, one in Bloomfield and one in Honeoye.

The age ranges of the new cases are: Under 18 (8), 18-29 (5), 30-39 (6), 40-49 (4), 50-59 (2) and 60-69 (2).

According to OCPH, the make-up of new cases include: Several known contacts of positive cases, Halloween party goers continue, college student (college outside of Ontario County), nursing home workers, unmasked coworkers and a few that are currently under investigation.

As of Saturday, 123 COVID-19 positive individuals are being isolated, monitored and checked every day by Public Health staff. This is in addition to 528 people in mandatory quarantine.

The OCPH said it’s run 278 tests in the last 24 hours.

Six Ontario County residents are hospitalized with the virus. According to OCPH, 632 Ontario County residents have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, thirty-six residents have died from the coronavirus in Ontario County.