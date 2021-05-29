NYS’ virus percent positivity 0.62%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

“Our numbers have been trending in the right direction — reaching a record low since the start of this pandemic — and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state have done,” Cuomo said. “I encourage those who haven’t yet received their vaccination to take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and do so. The vaccine is the best defense we have against COVID and now is the best time to do what needs to be done to protect our communities.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 140,392

Total Positive – 870

Percent Positive – 0.62%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.73%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,143 (-26)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -218

Patients Newly Admitted – 144

Number ICU – 267 (-37)

Number ICU with Intubation – 158 (-20)

Total Discharges – 182,014 (+147)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 42,677

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 240 208 13% Central New York 225 188 16% Finger Lakes 397 225 43% Long Island 837 575 31% Mid-Hudson 643 369 43% Mohawk Valley 97 66 32% New York City 2,406 1,798 25% North Country 53 25 53% Southern Tier 115 63 45% Western New York 543 331 39% Statewide 5,556 3,848 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Friday, May 28, 2021 Capital Region 1.06% 0.99% 0.97% Central New York 1.49% 1.48% 1.46% Finger Lakes 2.09% 1.87% 1.77% Long Island 0.67% 0.64% 0.62% Mid-Hudson 0.72% 0.71% 0.67% Mohawk Valley 1.04% 0.94% 0.96% New York City 0.62% 0.59% 0.57% North Country 1.12% 1.05% 1.08% Southern Tier 0.58% 0.54% 0.52% Western New York 1.35% 1.20% 1.15% Statewide 0.81% 0.76% 0.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Thursday, May 27, 2021 Friday, May 28, 2021 Bronx 0.63% 0.63% 0.59% Kings 0.73% 0.65% 0.60% New York 0.39% 0.38% 0.37% Queens 0.66% 0.63% 0.61% Richmond 0.77% 0.80% 0.85%

Of the 2,083,911 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,621 7 Allegany 3,529 6 Broome 18,542 3 Cattaraugus 5,694 8 Cayuga 6,307 8 Chautauqua 8,910 7 Chemung 7,697 10 Chenango 3,466 4 Clinton 4,827 0 Columbia 4,044 3 Cortland 3,875 5 Delaware 2,352 2 Dutchess 29,380 9 Erie 89,219 39 Essex 1,589 1 Franklin 2,542 6 Fulton 4,395 3 Genesee 5,418 3 Greene 3,395 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,162 3 Jefferson 6,068 10 Lewis 2,783 4 Livingston 4,493 4 Madison 4,539 6 Monroe 68,310 77 Montgomery 4,247 0 Nassau 183,145 37 Niagara 19,956 9 NYC 933,506 338 Oneida 22,459 21 Onondaga 38,643 47 Ontario 7,377 0 Orange 48,132 19 Orleans 3,109 2 Oswego 7,569 4 Otsego 3,441 2 Putnam 10,573 3 Rensselaer 11,186 1 Rockland 46,835 6 Saratoga 15,291 11 Schenectady 13,143 10 Schoharie 1,687 1 Schuyler 1,053 1 Seneca 2,001 0 St. Lawrence 6,609 3 Steuben 6,898 5 Suffolk 200,393 60 Sullivan 6,634 7 Tioga 3,788 9 Tompkins 4,310 3 Ulster 13,864 3 Warren 3,634 4 Washington 3,130 3 Wayne 5,739 2 Westchester 129,342 29 Wyoming 3,571 1 Yates 1,176 0

Friday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,677. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: