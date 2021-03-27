NYS coronavirus percent positivity rate is 3.15%

(WETM) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than 8.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across New York State on Saturday.
“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”
New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
Cuomo also gave an update on the state’s progress during the ongoing pandemic.
Today’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 259,945
- Total Positive – 8,201
- Percent Positive – 3.15%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.41%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,578 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 617
- Hospital Counties – 48
- Number ICU – 896 (-17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 552 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 159,846 (+543)
- Deaths – 76
- Total Deaths – 40,266
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|108
|0.01%
|31%
|Central New York
|42
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|147
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|817
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|531
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|42
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|2,620
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|67
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|185
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,578
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|210
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|178
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|243
|40%
|Long Island
|852
|652
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|400
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|70
|25%
|New York City
|2,588
|1,991
|22%
|North Country
|58
|30
|49%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|43%
|Statewide
|5,842
|4,180
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.18%
|2.24%
|2.33%
|Central New York
|0.91%
|0.97%
|1.00%
|Finger Lakes
|1.89%
|1.93%
|2.00%
|Long Island
|4.41%
|4.34%
|4.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.74%
|4.82%
|4.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.73%
|1.79%
|1.69%
|New York City
|4.18%
|4.18%
|4.26%
|North Country
|1.31%
|1.29%
|1.45%
|Southern Tier
|0.64%
|0.68%
|0.69%
|Western New York
|2.78%
|2.78%
|2.97%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.37%
|3.41%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.69%
|4.75%
|4.78%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.51%
|4.42%
|Manhattan
|2.86%
|2.92%
|2.95%
|Queens
|5.03%
|5.02%
|5.01%
|Staten Island
|4.84%
|5.03%
|4.84%
Of the 1,826,545 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,351
|75
|Allegany
|3,003
|3
|Broome
|16,393
|52
|Cattaraugus
|4,734
|22
|Cayuga
|5,577
|9
|Chautauqua
|7,834
|17
|Chemung
|6,766
|26
|Chenango
|2,750
|27
|Clinton
|4,111
|34
|Columbia
|3,639
|7
|Cortland
|3,378
|6
|Delaware
|1,863
|17
|Dutchess
|25,530
|130
|Erie
|72,357
|508
|Essex
|1,428
|6
|Franklin
|2,278
|5
|Fulton
|3,715
|15
|Genesee
|4,739
|16
|Greene
|2,920
|14
|Hamilton
|292
|0
|Herkimer
|4,745
|10
|Jefferson
|5,176
|15
|Lewis
|2,274
|17
|Livingston
|3,770
|6
|Madison
|4,069
|22
|Monroe
|56,049
|195
|Montgomery
|3,514
|13
|Nassau
|165,095
|614
|Niagara
|16,309
|70
|NYC
|815,769
|3,903
|Oneida
|20,692
|51
|Onondaga
|33,978
|99
|Ontario
|6,262
|29
|Orange
|42,328
|261
|Orleans
|2,570
|3
|Oswego
|6,530
|23
|Otsego
|2,845
|30
|Putnam
|9,330
|52
|Rensselaer
|9,856
|32
|Rockland
|42,932
|191
|Saratoga
|13,162
|61
|Schenectady
|11,677
|35
|Schoharie
|1,389
|5
|Schuyler
|917
|7
|Seneca
|1,773
|3
|St. Lawrence
|5,890
|14
|Steuben
|5,847
|16
|Suffolk
|179,524
|711
|Sullivan
|5,393
|23
|Tioga
|3,077
|11
|Tompkins
|3,831
|24
|Ulster
|11,683
|92
|Warren
|3,132
|16
|Washington
|2,620
|30
|Wayne
|4,781
|25
|Westchester
|118,001
|492
|Wyoming
|3,046
|9
|Yates
|1,051
|2
Yesterday, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,266. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|9
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|4
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Tompkins
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|5