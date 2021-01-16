Monroe County sees 36 new COVID-19 deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Saturday there are 36 new coronavirus deaths in the county and 423 new cases.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 7 percent. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 508 new cases per day.

Health officials say one person died on December 21 and the remaining occurred between January 5-12. In total there have been 802 coronavirus deaths in Monroe County.

According to health officials, 80 of the new cases are among those in their 30s. Fifty-one of the new cases are among those ages 10-19.

In the Finger Lakes region, 773 people are hospitalized and 148 of them are in the ICU. The percentage of total hospital beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 33 percent in the Finger Lakes.

Health officials say the percentage of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 23 percent.