Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine offers new hope amid COVID-19 fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is now being shipped to sites across the United States after being approved for emergency use by the FDA over the weekend.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty, Chair for the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine, discussed how the new vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Moderna options Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

How it’s different?

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine against SARS-Co_-V 19 is made differently from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have been authorized for a couple of months.

The J and J vaccine uses “Viral vector” technology, rather than “mRNA” technology. In short, a common cold virus, which is INACTIVATED, gets modified in the vaccine lab, to carry the SARS-CoV-19 gene to make the spike protein.

The vaccine doesn’t contain any viruses that can make us sick. When the body receives the vaccine, the DNA goes into our cells, and they make the spike protein only. Once our body sees the spike protein, the immune system kicks into gear and makes antibodies to fight off the spike protein.

Once the immune system develops the antibodies, the person cannot get infected if they are exposed to the actual coronavirus.

What is the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

This vaccine resulted in antibody production in 90% of people in the trial, after dose 1.

This resulted in a 66% effectiveness rate at preventing moderate to severe COVID disease, and 100% prevention of deaths from COVID.

Very few allergic reactions!

*Dr. Fogarty said do not prioritize one vaccine option over another. Whichever vaccine is available to you first – take it!

This vaccine, because of the technology difference, doesn’t require a deep cold storage. Regular refrigeration is fine for it. With only one dose needed, it’s easier to get more people protected.

