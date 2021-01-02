Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress with COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) – Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorker’s on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united. We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reach critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us. The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed. As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part. GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

Here is Saturday’s data from the governor’s office:

Test results reported: 202,446

Total positive: 15,074

Percent positive: 7.45%

Patient hospitalization: 7,814 (down 72)

Patients newly admitted: 887

Hospital counties: 56

Number in the ICU: 1,321 (Up 29)

Number in the ICU with intubation: 786 (up 10)

Total discharges: 103,828 (up 860)

Deaths: 128

Total deaths: 30,337

Below is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the region:

Region COVID patients currently in hospital in region COVID patients as percent of region population Percent of hospital beds available Capital Region 431 0.04% 24% Central New York 393 0.05% 21% Finger Lakes 879 0.07% 31% Long Island 1415 0.05% 25% Mid-Hudson 903 0.04% 34% Mohawk Valley 304 0.06% 23% New York City 2682 0.03% 31% North Country 81 0.02% 37% Southern Tier 208 0.03% 43% Western New York 518 0.04% 32% Statewide 7814 0.04% 30%

Below is a breakdown of ICU beds available in each region:

Region Total ICU beds in region Total occupied ICU beds in region Percent of ICU beds available in region (7-day average) Capital Region 235 198 18% Central New York 266 206 26% Finger Lakes 397 298 28% Long Island 818 647 24% Mid-Hudson 685 414 40% Mohawk Valley 127 102 22% New York City 2454 1774 28% North Country 59 36 35% Southern Tier 125 78 37% Western New York 545 329 39% NYS TOTAL 5711 4082 30%

Below is a breakdown of each region’s percentage of positive test results:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 9.13% 9.57% 9.82% Central New York 7.81% 8.21% 8.70% Finger Lakes 9.22% 9.70% 10.03% Long Island 8.04% 8.42% 8.82% Mid-Hudson 7.09% 7.56% 7.96% Mohawk Valley 9.54% 9.69% 10.02% New York City 5.62% 5.85% 6.17% North Country 7.49% 8.17% 8.28% Southern Tier 4.43% 5.16% 5.72% Western New York 7.40% 8.01% 7.95% Statewide 6.83% 7.20% 7.55%

As of the governor’s update on Saturday, 1,005,785 people have tested positive for the virus in New York State. Below is the geographic breakdown of positive cases:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 12,199 282 Allegany 1,894 18 Broome 8,487 186 Cattaraugus 2,630 45 Cayuga 3,072 75 Chautauqua 3,721 96 Chemung 4,629 44 Chenango 1,275 25 Clinton 1,210 52 Columbia 1,716 38 Cortland 2,161 54 Delaware 736 10 Dutchess 12,601 222 Erie 42,465 477 Essex 619 11 Franklin 797 16 Fulton 1,343 26 Genesee 2,818 51 Greene 1,431 48 Hamilton 115 3 Herkimer 2,327 97 Jefferson 1,894 35 Lewis 964 20 Livingston 1,972 44 Madison 2,377 40 Monroe 35,214 622 Montgomery 1,449 56 Nassau 90,869 1,409 Niagara 8,901 156 NYC 436,581 5,228 Oneida 12,725 300 Onondaga 21,926 418 Ontario 3,457 92 Orange 24,033 354 Orleans 1,422 25 Oswego 3,586 76 Otsego 1,251 22 Putnam 5,025 88 Rensselaer 4,575 160 Rockland 28,011 243 Saratoga 6,060 264 Schenectady 6,229 153 Schoharie 589 17 Schuyler 557 23 Seneca 851 34 St. Lawrence 2,253 71 Steuben 3,527 60 Suffolk 99,717 1,786 Sullivan 3,218 49 Tioga 1,740 29 Tompkins 2,133 19 Ulster 5,935 119 Warren 1,272 23 Washington 889 15 Wayne 2,700 68 Westchester 71,627 1,013 Wyoming 1,471 50 Yates 539 17

On Friday, 128 people in the state died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 30,337.