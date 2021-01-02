Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress with COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) – Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorker’s on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united. We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reach critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us. The state is working around the clock with the medical community to not only ensure vaccines are distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but to also continue growing bed capacity so hospitals do not become overwhelmed. As daunting as it may seem after all this time, it’s critical that the rest of us remain tough and keep up our efforts to slow the spread. We’ve already come so far and we will finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel if we all just do our part.GOV. ANDREW CUOMO
Here is Saturday’s data from the governor’s office:
- Test results reported: 202,446
- Total positive: 15,074
- Percent positive: 7.45%
- Patient hospitalization: 7,814 (down 72)
- Patients newly admitted: 887
- Hospital counties: 56
- Number in the ICU: 1,321 (Up 29)
- Number in the ICU with intubation: 786 (up 10)
- Total discharges: 103,828 (up 860)
- Deaths: 128
- Total deaths: 30,337
Below is a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the region:
|Region
|COVID patients currently in hospital in region
|COVID patients as percent of region population
|Percent of hospital beds available
|Capital Region
|431
|0.04%
|24%
|Central New York
|393
|0.05%
|21%
|Finger Lakes
|879
|0.07%
|31%
|Long Island
|1415
|0.05%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|903
|0.04%
|34%
|Mohawk Valley
|304
|0.06%
|23%
|New York City
|2682
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|81
|0.02%
|37%
|Southern Tier
|208
|0.03%
|43%
|Western New York
|518
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|7814
|0.04%
|30%
Below is a breakdown of ICU beds available in each region:
|Region
|Total ICU beds in region
|Total occupied ICU beds in region
|Percent of ICU beds available in region (7-day average)
|Capital Region
|235
|198
|18%
|Central New York
|266
|206
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|298
|28%
|Long Island
|818
|647
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|414
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|102
|22%
|New York City
|2454
|1774
|28%
|North Country
|59
|36
|35%
|Southern Tier
|125
|78
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|329
|39%
|NYS TOTAL
|5711
|4082
|30%
Below is a breakdown of each region’s percentage of positive test results:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|9.13%
|9.57%
|9.82%
|Central New York
|7.81%
|8.21%
|8.70%
|Finger Lakes
|9.22%
|9.70%
|10.03%
|Long Island
|8.04%
|8.42%
|8.82%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.09%
|7.56%
|7.96%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.54%
|9.69%
|10.02%
|New York City
|5.62%
|5.85%
|6.17%
|North Country
|7.49%
|8.17%
|8.28%
|Southern Tier
|4.43%
|5.16%
|5.72%
|Western New York
|7.40%
|8.01%
|7.95%
|Statewide
|6.83%
|7.20%
|7.55%
As of the governor’s update on Saturday, 1,005,785 people have tested positive for the virus in New York State. Below is the geographic breakdown of positive cases:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|12,199
|282
|Allegany
|1,894
|18
|Broome
|8,487
|186
|Cattaraugus
|2,630
|45
|Cayuga
|3,072
|75
|Chautauqua
|3,721
|96
|Chemung
|4,629
|44
|Chenango
|1,275
|25
|Clinton
|1,210
|52
|Columbia
|1,716
|38
|Cortland
|2,161
|54
|Delaware
|736
|10
|Dutchess
|12,601
|222
|Erie
|42,465
|477
|Essex
|619
|11
|Franklin
|797
|16
|Fulton
|1,343
|26
|Genesee
|2,818
|51
|Greene
|1,431
|48
|Hamilton
|115
|3
|Herkimer
|2,327
|97
|Jefferson
|1,894
|35
|Lewis
|964
|20
|Livingston
|1,972
|44
|Madison
|2,377
|40
|Monroe
|35,214
|622
|Montgomery
|1,449
|56
|Nassau
|90,869
|1,409
|Niagara
|8,901
|156
|NYC
|436,581
|5,228
|Oneida
|12,725
|300
|Onondaga
|21,926
|418
|Ontario
|3,457
|92
|Orange
|24,033
|354
|Orleans
|1,422
|25
|Oswego
|3,586
|76
|Otsego
|1,251
|22
|Putnam
|5,025
|88
|Rensselaer
|4,575
|160
|Rockland
|28,011
|243
|Saratoga
|6,060
|264
|Schenectady
|6,229
|153
|Schoharie
|589
|17
|Schuyler
|557
|23
|Seneca
|851
|34
|St. Lawrence
|2,253
|71
|Steuben
|3,527
|60
|Suffolk
|99,717
|1,786
|Sullivan
|3,218
|49
|Tioga
|1,740
|29
|Tompkins
|2,133
|19
|Ulster
|5,935
|119
|Warren
|1,272
|23
|Washington
|889
|15
|Wayne
|2,700
|68
|Westchester
|71,627
|1,013
|Wyoming
|1,471
|50
|Yates
|539
|17
On Friday, 128 people in the state died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 30,337.
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|4
|Broome
|2
|Cayuga
|2
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|4
|Kings
|12
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|5
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Ontario
|3
|Orange
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|2
|Queens
|8
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|17
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Westchester
|2
|Wyoming
|1