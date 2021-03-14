Gov. Cuomo: ‘The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,486, the first day below 4,500 since December 5 and a 52 percent decrease from the mid-January peak. ICU patients dropped to 927, a new low since December 7 and a 43 percent decrease since the mid-January peak. Intubations dropped to 619, a new low since December 21.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war and is critical to stopping COVID in its tracks, but New Yorkers should also practice the safe behaviors that have made a huge difference in our ability to slow the spread,” Cuomo said. “We’re opening new vaccination sites and getting shots in arms across the state, but we’re going to need more supply to reach a bigger portion of the population. In the meantime, New Yorkers should wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distanced. New York has come a long way in the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and although we’re making progress every day, we need New Yorkers to stay safe until we defeat the COVID beast.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 206,680

Total Positive – 5,943

Percent Positive – 2.88%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,486 (-131)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -303

Patients Newly Admitted – 520

Hospital Counties – 51

Number ICU – 927 (-26)

Number ICU with Intubation – 619 (-23)

Total Discharges – 153,584 (+571)

Deaths – 62

Total Deaths – 39,527

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 94 0.01% 32% Central New York 37 0.00% 33% Finger Lakes 143 0.01% 42% Long Island 782 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 458 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 57 0.01% 43% New York City 2,656 0.03% 31% North Country 30 0.01% 58% Southern Tier 74 0.01% 52% Western New York 155 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,486 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 241 205 16% Central New York 262 171 35% Finger Lakes 397 259 37% Long Island 852 653 23% Mid-Hudson 680 408 40% Mohawk Valley 97 68 32% New York City 2,600 2,000 23% North Country 62 32 49% Southern Tier 126 61 51% Western New York 545 318 43% Statewide 5,862 4,175 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.86% 1.82% 1.72% Central New York 0.89% 0.86% 0.84% Finger Lakes 1.64% 1.62% 1.64% Long Island 4.24% 4.35% 4.32% Mid-Hudson 4.44% 4.49% 4.54% Mohawk Valley 1.41% 1.45% 1.53% New York City 3.97% 4.04% 4.04% North Country 1.98% 1.79% 1.58% Southern Tier 0.69% 0.67% 0.64% Western New York 1.72% 1.64% 1.76% Statewide 3.13% 3.16% 3.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.91% 4.61% 4.40% Brooklyn 4.34% 4.22% 4.09% Manhattan 2.82% 2.69% 2.67% Queens 4.64% 4.51% 4.54% Staten Island 4.83% 4.67% 4.71%

Of the 1,728,406 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,595 44 Allegany 2,957 1 Broome 15,833 39 Cattaraugus 4,562 10 Cayuga 5,476 5 Chautauqua 7,538 11 Chemung 6,559 5 Chenango 2,563 9 Clinton 3,891 9 Columbia 3,507 5 Cortland 3,301 5 Delaware 1,697 11 Dutchess 23,770 64 Erie 68,325 246 Essex 1,395 4 Franklin 2,213 3 Fulton 3,524 9 Genesee 4,574 16 Greene 2,781 8 Hamilton 288 0 Herkimer 4,644 6 Jefferson 5,012 7 Lewis 2,144 5 Livingston 3,664 5 Madison 3,937 14 Monroe 54,163 119 Montgomery 3,330 3 Nassau 156,822 513 Niagara 15,781 35 NYC 764,227 3,134 Oneida 20,219 95 Onondaga 33,162 55 Ontario 6,014 25 Orange 39,462 174 Orleans 2,508 4 Oswego 6,242 12 Otsego 2,605 14 Putnam 8,795 27 Rensselaer 9,450 42 Rockland 40,870 112 Saratoga 12,503 38 Schenectady 11,220 28 Schoharie 1,291 7 Schuyler 884 4 Seneca 1,696 11 St. Lawrence 5,797 7 Steuben 5,664 11 Suffolk 170,738 512 Sullivan 5,017 22 Tioga 2,936 11 Tompkins 3,614 13 Ulster 10,747 57 Warren 2,971 3 Washington 2,464 4 Wayne 4,620 13 Westchester 112,854 287 Wyoming 2,954 7 Yates 1,036 3

Saturday, 62 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: