Gov. Cuomo says state’s virus positivity rate is 0.39%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Saturday.

“New Yorkers are getting a new lease on life as we defeat this pandemic and reopen our state’s economy for the future,” Cuomo said. “Vaccination is the key to beating COVID-19, so we’re offering incentives to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot. We’re getting back to living, not just surviving, but I encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to do so immediately for themselves and their families’ safety.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 107,751
  • Total Positive – 418
  • Percent Positive – 0.39%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 532 (-16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 65
  • Patients in ICU – 126 (-17)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 73 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 184,129 (64)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 42,914
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 20,514,127
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 63,095
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,084
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, June 16, 2021Thursday, June 17, 2021Friday, June 18, 2021
Capital Region0.34%0.36%0.44%
Central New York0.60%0.54%0.51%
Finger Lakes0.57%0.58%0.59%
Long Island0.43%0.43%0.42%
Mid-Hudson0.35%0.34%0.35%
Mohawk Valley0.46%0.42%0.42%
New York City0.36%0.36%0.36%
North Country0.57%0.60%0.66%
Southern Tier0.43%0.44%0.42%
Western New York0.35%0.31%0.28%
Statewide0.39%0.39%0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, June 16, 2021Thursday, June 17, 2021Friday, June 18, 2021
Bronx0.45%0.44%0.43%
Kings0.33%0.32%0.30%
New York0.31%0.31%0.31%
Queens0.34%0.34%0.38%
Richmond0.49%0.51%0.52%

Friday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,154. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7124
Allegany3,5591
Broome18,6333
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3380
Chautauqua8,9581
Chemung7,7742
Chenango3,5040
Clinton4,8381
Columbia4,0683
Cortland3,9292
Delaware2,3850
Dutchess29,4835
Erie89,6041
Essex1,5930
Franklin2,5630
Fulton4,4230
Genesee5,4371
Greene3,4052
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1932
Jefferson6,1556
Lewis2,8111
Livingston4,5241
Madison4,5651
Monroe69,05419
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,75326
Niagara20,0450
NYC938,144227
Oneida22,6374
Onondaga38,97010
Ontario7,4080
Orange48,3377
Orleans3,1211
Oswego7,6271
Otsego3,4630
Putnam10,6221
Rensselaer11,2353
Rockland46,9657
Saratoga15,38910
Schenectady13,2070
Schoharie1,6931
Schuyler1,0800
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6462
Steuben6,9570
Suffolk201,16829
Sullivan6,6793
Tioga3,8343
Tompkins4,3500
Ulster13,9161
Warren3,6611
Washington3,1620
Wayne5,7852
Westchester129,72822
Wyoming3,5841
Yates1,1790

Friday, nine New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,914. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Fulton1
Kings4
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Onondaga1

Friday, 25,414 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 41,778 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region6587519986029172061
Central New York5221664974797261210
Finger Lakes66809210296156311983
Long Island1482103527213194257967
Mid-Hudson1201079286510683135304
Mohawk Valley257572369236493636
New York City519933012200458415518006
North Country235222358217535858
Southern Tier3416765113142181181
Western New York72260613156461622572
Statewide11288597254141008457541778

