Gov. Cuomo says state’s positivity rate is 2.8 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. COVID-19 hospitalizations reportedly dropped below 5,000 for the first time since December 8. There were 4,954 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, the lowest number since December 7. The single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.8 percent, the lowest number since November 21.

“Protecting New Yorkers and saving lives has always been our top priority, and we’re seeing significant progress in reducing the spread of COVID while vaccinating residents as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said. “As the COVID numbers decrease, we’ve been able to slowly open the valve and let economic activity increase, but we still have a lot of work to do to defeat this beast once and for all. Our vaccine distribution network is equipped to handle far more vaccines than the state currently receives, and there’s no doubt we’ll be able to kick vaccinations into overdrive once the supply increases. It’s also critical that we continue making the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers. We’re going to get through this pandemic together, but we need everyone to continue taking it seriously and staying vigilant.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 273,132

Total Positive – 7,647

Percent Positive – 2.80%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,954 (-80)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -491

Patients Newly Admitted – 601

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 1,012 (-18)

Number ICU with Intubation – 694 (-6)

Total Discharges – 149,481 (+558)

Deaths – 78

Total Deaths – 38,970

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 106 0.01% 35% Central New York 48 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 174 0.01% 40% Long Island 834 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 497 0.02% 43% Mohawk Valley 76 0.02% 39% New York City 2,926 0.03% 31% North Country 51 0.01% 58% Southern Tier 83 0.01% 50% Western New York 159 0.01% 36% Statewide 4,954 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 234 192 18% Central New York 262 178 34% Finger Lakes 397 252 36% Long Island 855 666 24% Mid-Hudson 683 419 40% Mohawk Valley 97 61 29% New York City 2,607 2,059 23% North Country 55 22 57% Southern Tier 126 63 50% Western New York 545 327 40% Statewide 5,861 4,239 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.88% 1.92% 1.96% Central New York 0.87% 0.92% 0.91% Finger Lakes 1.75% 1.83% 1.80% Long Island 4.18% 4.21% 4.19% Mid-Hudson 4.12% 4.15% 4.19% Mohawk Valley 1.54% 1.65% 1.60% New York City 3.98% 3.94% 3.94% North Country 2.61% 2.61% 2.62% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.73% 0.75% Western New York 1.85% 1.98% 1.94% Statewide 3.12% 3.16% 3.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 5.14% 5.27% 5.11% Brooklyn 4.32% 4.46% 4.25% Manhattan 2.59% 2.71% 2.73% Queens 4.39% 4.46% 4.23% Staten Island 4.43% 4.72% 4.62%

Of the 1,674,380 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,180 66 Allegany 2,924 5 Broome 15,384 108 Cattaraugus 4,489 15 Cayuga 5,428 7 Chautauqua 7,425 23 Chemung 6,480 12 Chenango 2,487 13 Clinton 3,761 20 Columbia 3,443 9 Cortland 3,231 24 Delaware 1,573 13 Dutchess 22,900 106 Erie 66,604 260 Essex 1,363 3 Franklin 2,160 18 Fulton 3,424 6 Genesee 4,473 14 Greene 2,700 7 Hamilton 285 0 Herkimer 4,601 13 Jefferson 4,891 19 Lewis 2,096 11 Livingston 3,599 10 Madison 3,893 11 Monroe 53,274 107 Montgomery 3,244 12 Nassau 151,970 643 Niagara 15,508 46 NYC 735,394 4,079 Oneida 19,896 30 Onondaga 32,733 52 Ontario 5,898 22 Orange 38,029 182 Orleans 2,472 5 Oswego 6,106 19 Otsego 2,470 39 Putnam 8,539 36 Rensselaer 9,205 45 Rockland 39,546 222 Saratoga 12,190 44 Schenectady 11,010 32 Schoharie 1,243 2 Schuyler 872 1 Seneca 1,648 8 St. Lawrence 5,689 45 Steuben 5,581 19 Suffolk 165,879 590 Sullivan 4,863 18 Tioga 2,854 18 Tompkins 3,509 9 Ulster 10,279 41 Warren 2,907 17 Washington 2,397 17 Wayne 4,528 6 Westchester 109,951 435 Wyoming 2,879 12 Yates 1,023 1

Friday, 78 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,970. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: