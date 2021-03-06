Gov. Cuomo says state’s positivity rate is 2.8 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. COVID-19 hospitalizations reportedly dropped below 5,000 for the first time since December 8. There were 4,954 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, the lowest number since December 7. The single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.8 percent, the lowest number since November 21.

“Protecting New Yorkers and saving lives has always been our top priority, and we’re seeing significant progress in reducing the spread of COVID while vaccinating residents as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said. “As the COVID numbers decrease, we’ve been able to slowly open the valve and let economic activity increase, but we still have a lot of work to do to defeat this beast once and for all. Our vaccine distribution network is equipped to handle far more vaccines than the state currently receives, and there’s no doubt we’ll be able to kick vaccinations into overdrive once the supply increases. It’s also critical that we continue making the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers. We’re going to get through this pandemic together, but we need everyone to continue taking it seriously and staying vigilant.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 273,132
  • Total Positive – 7,647
  • Percent Positive – 2.80%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,954 (-80)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -491
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 601
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 1,012 (-18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 694 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 149,481 (+558)
  • Deaths – 78
  • Total Deaths – 38,970

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1060.01%35%
Central New York480.01%33%
Finger Lakes1740.01%40%
Long Island8340.03%34%
Mid-Hudson4970.02%43%
Mohawk Valley760.02%39%
New York City2,9260.03%31%
North Country510.01%58%
Southern Tier830.01%50%
Western New York1590.01%36%
Statewide4,9540.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region234192 18%
Central New York262178 34%
Finger Lakes397252 36%
Long Island855666 24%
Mid-Hudson683419 40%
Mohawk Valley9761 29%
New York City2,6072,059 23%
North Country5522 57%
Southern Tier12663 50%
Western New York545327 40%
Statewide5,8614,239 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.88%1.92%1.96%
Central New York0.87%0.92%0.91%
Finger Lakes1.75%1.83%1.80%
Long Island4.18%4.21%4.19%
Mid-Hudson4.12%4.15%4.19%
Mohawk Valley1.54%1.65%1.60%
New York City3.98%3.94%3.94%
North Country2.61%2.61%2.62%
Southern Tier0.72%0.73%0.75%
Western New York1.85%1.98%1.94%
Statewide3.12%3.16%3.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx5.14%5.27%5.11%
Brooklyn4.32%4.46%4.25%
Manhattan2.59%2.71%2.73%
Queens4.39%4.46%4.23%
Staten Island4.43%4.72%4.62%

Of the 1,674,380 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,18066
Allegany2,9245
Broome15,384108
Cattaraugus4,48915
Cayuga5,4287
Chautauqua7,42523
Chemung6,48012
Chenango2,48713
Clinton3,76120
Columbia3,4439
Cortland3,23124
Delaware1,57313
Dutchess22,900106
Erie66,604260
Essex1,3633
Franklin2,16018
Fulton3,4246
Genesee4,47314
Greene2,7007
Hamilton2850
Herkimer4,60113
Jefferson4,89119
Lewis2,09611
Livingston3,59910
Madison3,89311
Monroe53,274107
Montgomery3,24412
Nassau151,970643
Niagara15,50846
NYC735,3944,079
Oneida19,89630
Onondaga32,73352
Ontario5,89822
Orange38,029182
Orleans2,4725
Oswego6,10619
Otsego2,47039
Putnam8,53936
Rensselaer9,20545
Rockland39,546222
Saratoga12,19044
Schenectady11,01032
Schoharie1,2432
Schuyler8721
Seneca1,6488
St. Lawrence5,68945
Steuben5,58119
Suffolk165,879590
Sullivan4,86318
Tioga2,85418
Tompkins3,5099
Ulster10,27941
Warren2,90717
Washington2,39717
Wayne4,5286
Westchester109,951435
Wyoming2,87912
Yates1,0231

Friday, 78 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,970. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx9
Broome1
Clinton1
Erie3
Fulton1
Kings11
Manhattan11
Monroe3
Nassau8
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orleans1
Queens12
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Suffolk6
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Westchester4

