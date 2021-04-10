Gov. Cuomo said statewide hospitalizations at lowest since December 3

Coronavirus Facts First
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 4,241, the lowest since December 3. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.79 percent, the lowest in a month. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.69 percent, the lowest since December 2.

“New Yorkers have fought bravely through this intensely difficult and emotionally taxing pandemic. We’re making great progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors: washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced when appropriate,” Cuomo said. “New York continues to ramp up its vaccination program by expanding eligibility and opening new pop-up sites that bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. However, it will take a concerted effort to stay vigilant and follow the state’s public health guidance to slow the spread and get us to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 260,700
  • Total Positive – 7,283
  • Percent Positive – 2.79%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,241 (-110)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -250
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 473
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 882 (-17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 585 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 167,033 (+513)
  • Deaths – 57
  • Total Deaths – 41,086

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%33%
Central New York510.01%34%
Finger Lakes1870.02%41%
Long Island7020.02%35%
Mid-Hudson4750.02%45%
Mohawk Valley610.01%42%
New York City22580.03%33%
North Country240.01%55%
Southern Tier730.01%50%
Western New York3010.02%39%
Statewide42410.02%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region235204 17%
Central New York272191 31%
Finger Lakes397243 40%
Long Island856652 24%
Mid-Hudson682394 42%
Mohawk Valley9778 22%
New York City2,5742,007 23%
North Country5732 45%
Southern Tier12667 47%
Western New York545360 38%
Statewide5,8414,228 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.28%2.25%2.37%
Central New York1.46%1.48%1.51%
Finger Lakes2.81%2.85%2.95%
Long Island4.28%4.15%4.05%
Mid-Hudson4.14%4.03%3.98%
Mohawk Valley1.51%1.59%1.70%
New York City3.92%3.88%3.69%
North Country1.72%1.85%1.92%
Southern Tier0.67%0.69%0.71%
Western New York4.67%4.68%4.82%
Statewide3.40%3.37%3.31%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx4.39%4.38%4.01%
Brooklyn4.42%4.45%4.14%
Manhattan2.67%2.68%2.50%
Queens4.75%4.68%4.31%
Staten Island5.20%5.03%4.69%

Of the 1,934,640 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,21768
Allegany3,11811
Broome17,00750
Cattaraugus4,98519
Cayuga5,75510
Chautauqua8,14926
Chemung7,00122
Chenango2,97317
Clinton4,41726
Columbia3,77917
Cortland3,4875
Delaware2,08314
Dutchess27,258116
Erie78,727534
Essex1,4793
Franklin2,3565
Fulton3,92717
Genesee4,96520
Greene3,05013
Hamilton2962
Herkimer4,8426
Jefferson5,36217
Lewis2,40211
Livingston3,90212
Madison4,21817
Monroe59,062288
Montgomery3,77223
Nassau173,772556
Niagara17,527122
NYC868,7553,295
Oneida21,14247
Onondaga35,252103
Ontario6,65847
Orange45,057146
Orleans2,6829
Oswego6,82520
Otsego3,08417
Putnam9,96931
Rensselaer10,40243
Rockland44,952129
Saratoga14,044100
Schenectady12,15729
Schoharie1,48810
Schuyler9723
Seneca1,8284
St. Lawrence6,08713
Steuben6,13617
Suffolk189,424619
Sullivan5,90945
Tioga3,28515
Tompkins3,9888
Ulster12,66476
Warren3,29911
Washington2,78910
Wayne5,08429
Westchester123,548345
Wyoming3,18612
Yates1,0863

Friday, 57 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,086. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx5
Dutchess1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings14
Manhattan5
Monroe2
Nassau2
Niagara1
Orange3
Queens7
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Suffolk5
Ulster1
Westchester2
Wyoming1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

